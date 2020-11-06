Tesla Just Got Into the Booze Business

(Newser) – On April Fools' Day in 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a jokey tweet showing him "passed out" next to a Tesla Model 3, apparently inebriated from drinking too much "Teslaquilla." It was apparently no joke—or if it was at the time, Musk soon got serious about it. Reuters reports that Tesla has indeed debuted its own tequila, labeled simply "Tesla Tequila," which the company describes as an "exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila anejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves" that's "aged for 15 months in French oak barrels."

story continues below

What the tequila comes in—a bottle shaped like a lightning bolt, with "Tesla" imprinted on the front—is drawing attention, too. There's some bad news, though, if you'd hoped to grab a $250 bottle for this weekend: First, it's only available in a few states, including New York, California, and Washington. Second, the site says it's already sold out of the drink, which was announced late Thursday. Fast Company notes people are listing empty bottles for preorder online, and the bidding prices for those are exceeding the original price for a full bottle. It's not clear if any more of the branded tequila will be produced or if it's destined to immediately become a collectors' item. (Read more Tesla stories.)

