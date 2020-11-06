(Newser)
On Thursday, President Trump's eldest sons complained that too few Republicans were backing their father and his claims of a stolen election. "The total lack of action from virtually all of the '2024 GOP hopefuls' is pretty amazing," tweeted Donald Trump Jr., per the Hill. "Fight against this fraud," wrote Eric Trump. "Our voters will never forget you if your [sic] sheep!" On Thursday night, two big names publicly backed the president, notes Axios: GOP Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham. But not all top Republicans are on board, notes the Washington Post, which has a thorough roundup for GOP reaction. Some examples from the outlets:
- Graham: "Philadelphia elections are crooked as a snake," Graham told Fox's Sean Hannity. He accused elections officials there of "shutting people out," without evidence. Asked about the prospect of state officials in Pennsylvania voiding results, he said, "Everything should be on the table."
- Cruz: When Hannity asked him if Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled legislature should nullify state results and schedule a second vote, Cruz responded, "That's exactly right."
- Kevin McCarthy: "President Trump won this election," the House minority leader told Fox's Laura Ingraham on Thursday night. He added in a follow-up tweet: "Republicans will not be silenced."
- Mitch McConnell: The Senate majority leader didn't address the president's claims of fraud, and he tweeted Friday that "every legal vote should be counted." The courts are there to resolve any disputes, he wrote.
- Susan Collins: The Maine senator said Friday that "states have the authority to determine the specific rules of elections," adding that "every valid vote under a state's law should be counted. ... We must all respect the outcome of elections."
- Chris Christie: Though seen as a member of Trump's inner circle, he isn't happy with Trump's statements. "Show us the evidence," he said on ABC News, per Mediaite. "We heard nothing today about any evidence. This kind of thing—all it does is inflame without informing."
