Fire Burns Arsonist

(Newser) – A suspect broke into a North Carolina business, spread an accelerant, set a fire, and fled with a bag of cash, police said. The criminal paid for it, though: Video shows his shoes on fire as he ran away. The break-in was last week at the Lake Norman RV Resort in Sherrills Ford, WCCB reports. "This person is lucky that they didn't die inside the fire," a sheriff's official said. "It's one of the more troubling things I've seen as far as people going to the extremes to commit a crime."

The video shows the explosion in the resort office, then the suspect trying to put out the shoe fire before taking off, as well as a getaway driver waiting. The bag of money was left, burning, in the parking lot. Firefighters put out the flames in the office, which had major damage, per WCNC. Officials asked Catawba County residents to contact them if they run across anyone with recent, serious burns acting suspiciously. You can see the video here. (Read more arsonist stories.)

