The AP Finds 'Real Reason' for Voter-Fraud Allegations

(Newser) – The Trump campaign's strategy to file a barrage of lawsuits challenging Joe Biden's win is more about providing President Trump with an off-ramp for a loss he can’t quite grasp and less about changing the election’s outcome, according to senior officials, campaign aides and allies who spoke to the AP. Trump has promised legal action in the coming days as he refused to concede his loss to Biden, making an aggressive pitch for donors to help finance any court fight. Trump and his campaign have leveled accusations of large-scale voter fraud in Pennsylvania and other states that broke for Biden, so far without proof. But proof isn’t really the point, said the people. Trump aides and allies also acknowledged privately the legal fights would—at best—forestall the inevitable.

And some had deep reservations about the president's attempts to undermine faith in the vote. But they said Trump and a core group of allies were aiming to keep his loyal base of supporters on his side even in defeat. There has never been a presidential election in memory where such widespread, conspiratorial fraud was alleged. Moments after the race was called, Rudy Giuliani stood in front of campaign banner taped over the garage door in Philadelphia, wedged near a cremation center and an adult book store called "Fantasy Island," with a handful of poll watchers and declared they'd been kept too far away to check for any inaccuracies. But voter fraud is extremely rare, and when it does happen, people are generally prosecuted and it does not change the outcome of the election.