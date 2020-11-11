Bishop Who Attended White House Event Has Died

(Newser) – Bishop Harry Jackson Jr., a leader among Black evangelicals and spiritual adviser to President Trump, died Monday at age 66, Religion News reports. No cause of death has been revealed. Multiple outlets note that Jackson was among the attendees of the September White House Rose Garden ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett, which became a COVID-19 superspreader event, though his church said in early October he had tested negative after the event. (A California ham radio operator who is carrying out his own contact tracing exercise for the event has a graph here showing Jackson's contacts that day.) Jackson had hosted a town hall for Vice President Mike Pence on Nov. 1 at his Maryland church, and had preached at the church Nov. 3. (Read more Maryland stories.)