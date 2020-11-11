Why Ring Is Recalling 350K of Its Doorbells

(Newser) – Got a Ring doorbell? You may want to check what version, as the popular smart device can apparently be a fire hazard—if installed incorrectly. The company is recalling 350,000 of its doorbells (only the second generation is impacted, per CNN) after reports that 23 of them caught fire. Eight people reported receiving minor burns. The issue comes up when incorrect screws are used to install the doorbell, causing it to overheat, the CPSC explains. Check to see if your doorbell is impacted here. Engadget notes that even if it is, all you have to do is read the new instructions that have been issued to make sure you installed it correctly; assuming you did, there's no risk and the doorbell does not need to be returned. (Read more doorbell stories.)