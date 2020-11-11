Mom Accused of Killing Her Girls: Organs Are 'Worth a Lot'

(Newser) – A Las Vegas woman is accused of killing her own babies and saying the children's body parts were "worth a lot of money," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Amanda Sharp-Jefferson, 26, was arrested Friday and attended an arraignment hearing Tuesday on two counts of murder. Police said the victims were her daughters, 1-year-old Rose and 2-month-old Lily. "She drowned them ... I feel like their mom drowned them or something," her boyfriend Jaykwon Singleton told police, per Fox 5 Vegas. Singleton told authorities he came home to their apartment Friday and saw the girls piled dead on top of each other on a baby swing. He said Sharp-Jefferson "kept shushing him and at one point, made a statement that their organs were worth a lot of money," per the police report.

story continues below

Singleton told police his 2-year-old relationship with Jefferson had been fine until she "started talking about the altar spirit world" and claimed he had fooled around on her "with his spirit wife." According to police, Sharp-Jefferson said she'd been set up, didn't know Singleton, and had no children at all, per KSNV. She claimed to live alone and woke up Friday to find two dead children in her home. She also denied being influenced by drugs or alcohol at the time, though marijuana was found on the premises. A coroner is yet to rule on the children's cause of death. Sharp-Jefferson will face a judge again Thursday for an expected debate about whether she still should be held without bail. (Read more child murder stories.)

