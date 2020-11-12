Woman Allegedly Kills Her Teen Son on Way to School

(Newser) – A fifth-grade teacher in Texas is accused of killing her son on the way to school Monday morning. Authorities say Sarah Hunt, 39, picked up the 17-year-old from a camper where he was staying with his dad, with plans to drive him to his first day at a new school. It's not clear exactly what happened, but Hunt left her minivan running and went to get help, and police found the teen's body inside with multiple gunshot wounds, the Waco Tribune reports. They also allegedly found a .40-caliber pistol on the driver seat floor, and a .40-caliber magazine and cartridges, some inside the minivan and some on the ground.

story continues below

"What have I done … this is not real," Hunt allegedly said to two people she encountered after leaving the minivan, per KWTX. She also allegedly said her son needed help and that he was now with her mother in heaven, and when questioned by investigators later, she reportedly sobbed and repeated, "I didn't mean to." She's charged with the teen's murder. "At this point we don’t have a motive, we don’t know what happened, we don’t know what led up to this, it’s a big mystery, and that’s what we’re trying to determine, what caused this," McLennan County Sheriff McNamara says. Authorities say the family had just recently moved to the area. (Read more Texas stories.)

