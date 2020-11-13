(Newser) – Florida is known for its alligators, but one that showed up this week on a Florida golf course is making headlines for a) strolling around during Tropical Storm Eta like it was nothing but a sun shower, and b) its jaw-dropping size, per NBC News. Video shot Wednesday at the Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples shows the prehistoric-looking creature (TMZ estimates it to be about 10 feet long) lumbering on the greens toward a pond on the course, rain pouring down all around it. Staffer Tyler Stolting, who made the recording, says he's never seen a gator that gigantic ever, let alone on a golf course. "I don't even think the video does it justice, really," Stolting tells WBBH. "It looked like a Jurassic Park creature."

Stolting's co-worker Jeff Jones tells the New York Post the gator is known in the area; WBBH reports that locals have named it "Al." Jones also brushed off any concerns that golfers at Valencia should fear Al. "As long as nobody's feeding him, they'll be fine," he says. Others aren't so sure Al is just a harmless neighbor. "I have never seen anything like that except in movies," one commenter posted on Twitter. "This is one reason I will not retire in Florida." Another marveled at the gator's anatomy, writing: "Can someone from Florida explain to me why its legs are so long? I thought gators had itty bitty legs." Al's fans are saying to just let him be. "They need to leave him alone!" one posted. "We destroy everything natural and beautiful in the name of science." (Read more alligator stories.)

