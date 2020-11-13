(Newser) – A Florida firefighter who rushed to the scene of a local fire made an awful discovery this week. Per a GoFundMe page set up by fellow firefighter Christopher Morales, Corey Logan, a 20-year veteran of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, was working overtime Tuesday when he got a Ring alert on his phone that showed a neighbor banging on his front door. Because his wife suffered from various medical conditions, Logan and Morales immediately jumped into one of the department's firetrucks and raced to the scene. As they were driving, Morales writes, they heard Logan's address announced on the dispatch radio. When they got to the residence in Homestead, they saw smoke and flames pouring out of the house. "[Logan] was one of the first in," an emergency worker for the county tells the Miami Herald.

"We did our job and put the fire out and searched as fast as we could but were too late," Morales writes. Logan's wife was found dead in a bedroom. "Not only did he show up first to his house burning, but also lost the love of his life," Morales adds. "His whole world has been flipped upside down." The fire department issued a statement Wednesday confirming Logan's wife had died. As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe had raised more than $150,000 to help Logan, who'd been his wife's caretaker for many years, "get his life and family's life back together." The Metro notes it's not yet clear how the fire started. (Read more firefighters stories.)

