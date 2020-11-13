(Newser) – Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito gave a 30-minute speech via video to conservative lawyers with the Federalist Society on Thursday, and his comments on issues ranging from religious freedom to gay marriage to COVID restrictions were getting lots of attention on Friday. The details:

COVID: Alito stressed that he didn't want to downplay the health threat posed by the coronavirus, but he warned that "the pandemic has resulted in previously unimaginable restrictions on individual liberty," per the AP. "We have never before seen restrictions as severe, extensive, and prolonged as those experienced for most of 2020," he said, adding that "we surely don't want them to become a recurring feature after the pandemic has passed."