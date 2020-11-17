Police Officer Rushes Into Burning House for His Sons

(Newser) – An Oklahoma police officer says he'd have run into a burning house to save anybody. But it wasn't just anybody who was trapped by flames on Friday—it was his two children. Anthony Louie, a police officer in Seminole, was on duty when he got a call about a house on fire, USA Today reports. When he arrived, he ran through flames on the front porch to pull out his 14-year-old and 7-year-old sons. They weren't hurt, but Louie, 33, is hospitalized with burns to his face, head, and arms. He also suffered smoke inhalation. His wife, Lureena, said he's breathing on his own now after being intubated and could be released Tuesday if doctors decide against surgery for his burns, per the Washington Post.

Their mother said the boys were calling for their dad as they tried to get out of the house. When they turned a corner, she said, he was standing at the door. "That's when they saw Dad," she said. "He was hollering and yelling for them." If he's released in time, he'll be able celebrate his birthday Thursday with his family while he recovers. "If he had to do it all over again, he would," Lureena Louie said. "That’s what he told the kids." The local Fraternal Order of Police posted on Facebook that it's accepting donations to help the family; their landlord hopes to rebuild the house. (Read more house fire stories.)

