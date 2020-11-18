(Newser) – A 9-year-old Tennessee boy who was missing since Sunday has been found safe and sound. Per WSMV, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that Jordan Gorman was found Tuesday after two frigid nights in the woods; his parents say he ran off Sunday around noon after a disagreement. A search team from Kentucky was looking near a creek about three-quarters of a mile from Jordan's Ashland City home when someone spotted a blue tarp. "As I got close to the tarp and noticed there was a mass in it, naturally the worst was going through my head initially until the tarp moved and it was just the biggest holy crap, I got him," the Christian County Rescue Team member said. The TBI tweeted a picture of the tarp, which Jordan found and used to make a shelter by attaching it to a tree branch.

Officials say Jordan was found without shoes or a jacket, "cold and hungry, but otherwise in pretty good spirits." "Good to see you, Jordan!" the TBI tweeted, showing a picture of a smiling Jordan. Jordan's father, Aaron Hatt, tells WSMV his son is autistic and lives with a foster family with his older siblings. He says due to "custody issues," he hasn't seen his son in 18 months, but he and his wife rushed to help officials search for Jordan when they heard the news, per WKRN. "It's just amazing," he says of Jordan's rescue. Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove says doctors are making sure Jordan is OK, and that officials will soon try to ascertain what happened during the two days he was missing, reports CNN. "Very rare that you have a missing child with this outcome," a TBI spokesperson says, per WSMV. (Read more missing child stories.)

