Thirty-two people who attended a wedding in Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus, including the bride and groom and three of their grandparents—two of whom had to visit the emergency room. "You're in the moment. You're having fun. You don't think about COVID anymore," bride Mikayla Bishop tells WLWT. She and groom Anthony had cut their guest list from 200 down to 85 prior to their Oct. 31 nuptials at an indoor facility in the Cincinnati suburb of Blue Ash, where masks were provided. But Bishop says none of the 83 guests who showed up chose to wear one apart from the couple's grandparents, who removed theirs to eat dinner. She suggests dancing was part of the problem, describing people as "in each other's face." The celebration began to fizzle on the couple's honeymoon.

At a cabin in North Carolina, both bride and groom showed COVID-19 symptoms. Anthony lost his senses of taste and smell, while Mikayla could barely get off the couch. Each day brought news that another guest had fallen ill. "It starts to take a toll on you," says Bishop. "I didn't think that almost half of our wedding guests were gonna get sick." Ohio has since cracked down on weddings. As of Tuesday, anyone attending a large gathering must wear a mask except when eating or drinking, and dancing is banned, along with self-serve bars and buffets. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who has also approved a 10pm curfew, acknowledged "rampant spread of the virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions and social gatherings following funerals," per the Washington Post. (See numerous examples here.)

