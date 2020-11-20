Teen YouTuber Totals Dad's $3.4M Roadster

(Newser) – It's a good thing YouTuber Gage Gillean's father is a billionaire because it may take a few million dollars to replace the rare sports car Gillean just wrecked. The 17-year-old son of private equity firm founder and car collector Tim Gillean was driving his father's custom-made purple Pagani Huayra Roadster in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday when he apparently lost control, reports the Drive. Footage shared on social media showed the 2018 model in pieces, with the driver’s door lying on a road and at least one of the front wheels off. The outlet notes just 30 of the Italian hypercars are made each year. This one would've cost $3.4 million when new. "S--- happens," Gage Gillean later wrote in an Instagram story, since expired, per CrimeOnline and the New York Post. "Thanking God for a second chance at life."

The younger Gillean—seen on Instagram with his arm in a sling—spoke of the crash in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on Wednesday, though it no longer appears. He said he was driving with friend and fellow YouTuber Zach Walker when he lost control. "We hit the curb, we caught air, we went off the ground and flew into the tree," and "the doors flew off," he said, per the Daily Mail. "It was honestly the scariest thing of my life." He blamed low tire pressure, adding his father was "upset" but "I couldn't really control anything." And "a car is replaceable. I'm not replaceable." Gillean's YouTube channel, with 84,000 subscribers, features several videos of the 754-horsepower hypercar, including one in which he appears to accelerate rapidly. His father is believed to have acquired the car in mid-June. (Read more car accident stories.)

