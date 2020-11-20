All Eyes on Trump's Meeting With Michigan Lawmakers

(Newser) – President Trump's long-shot bid to remain president intensifies Friday in the form of an afternoon meeting at the White House with state Republican leaders from Michigan. The state's results are not yet certified, and Trump has sought to cast doubt on the credibility of the vote count there. In the best-case scenario for the president, lawmakers would void the results and swap in GOP-chosen electors instead, per the AP. Coverage:

2 figures: Pressure is on Michigan legislative leaders Mike Shirkey of the Senate and Lee Chatfield of the House. Trump "is trying to cajole, bully and maybe even bribe them into doing something that would be a disaster for our country," alleges Democratic state lawmaker Jeff Irwin, per the Washington Post. Shirkey and state Sen. Tom Barrett were met by a crowd of protesters when they arrived at DC's Reagan National Airport.

Denial: White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany downplayed the significance of the meeting before it took place on Friday. Trump "routinely meets with lawmakers from all across the country," she said. "This is not an advocacy event."

White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany downplayed the significance of the meeting before it took place on Friday. Trump "routinely meets with lawmakers from all across the country," she said. "This is not an advocacy event." Beforehand: Shirkey said earlier this week that legislative leaders will not decide the election. "That's not going to happen," he said, per Bridge Michigan.