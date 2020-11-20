Cops Track Down 'Psycho,' a Suspect in 3 Colo. Murders

(Newser) – A suspected murderer nicknamed "Psycho" is no longer on the loose. Police say 26-year-old Adre Baroz, who was wanted in connection with the discovery of three bodies in rural southern Colorado, was arrested Thursday at a motel in Gallup, New Mexico, the Denver Post reports. He faces charges of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault, and second-degree kidnapping. Investigators haven't said what links Baroz to the three bodies, which authorities found near the tiny town of Los Sauces, about 20 miles south of Alamosa, last week after executing a search warrant for stolen vehicles and construction equipment.

story continues below

Investigators say it could take months to identify the victims because of the condition of the bodies, reports CBS Denver. They say it is too early to speculate if the victims are people who were reported missing locally or to categorize the killings as the work of a serial killer. But before Baroz's arrest, they did made it clear that they considered him extremely dangerous. "It is imperative that we get this individual off the street," Ken Anderson, the chief of police in Alamosa, said Wednesday, per the New York Times. "When I say he’s a danger to the community, I mean exactly that—he's a danger." (Read more Colorado stories.)

