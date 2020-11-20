Tucker Carlson Calls Out Trump Attorney Over Evidence

(Newser) – Rudy Giuliani got most of the attention at Thursday's memorable press conference on Election 2020, but fellow Trump attorney Sidney Powell made some huge allegations herself. Powell alleged that software used in voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems was rigged to flip votes from President Trump to Joe Biden. This software, she added, was "created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez to make sure he never lost an election." A fact-check at the AP debunks the conspiracy theory, and Dominion itself categorically denies it, but Powell has run into a critique that might hold more sway on the right: Tucker Carlson of Fox News said on his show Thursday night that he has repeatedly asked Powell to present evidence, with no luck, reports the Hill.

“When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her,” Carlson said. “When we checked with others around the Trump campaign, people in positions of authority, they told us Powell has never given any evidence either. Nor did she provide any today.” Powell is firing back, telling Fox Business on Friday that Carlson was "insulting, demanding, and rude" and that she offered to send someone to appear on his show "who could explain the mathematics and the statistical evidence far better than I can," per the Washington Examiner. The Daily Beast and Bloomberg have deep dives into the convoluted theory on how the late Chavez and Dominion Voting Systems came to be so prominently featured in the controversy. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

