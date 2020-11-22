Patrick Quinn 'Was a Blessing to Us All'

(Newser) – Patrick Quinn, a co-creator of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, died Sunday after battling Lou Gehrig's disease for 7 years. He was only 37, TMZ reports. "It is with great sadness that we must share the passing of Patrick early this morning," said his official Facebook page. "He was a blessing to us all in so many ways. We will always remember him for his inspiration and courage in his tireless fight against ALS." Quinn didn't become the public face of the challenge—Peter Frates, who died in 2019, played that role—but Quinn sparked the craze by discovering a similar challenge in 2014 and linking it to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The ALS challenge went viral as people worldwide posted photos and videos of themselves having ice water dumped on their heads, Reuters reports.

They also encouraged others to follow suit and make donations to ALS research; over $220 million was raised for the cause. "The Ice Bucket Challenge connected with a sweet left hook to the jaw of ALS and shook the disease up, but by no means is this fight over," Quinn said last year, per ABC News. "We need to knock this disease out." Born and bred in Yonkers, New York, Quinn was diagnosed with ALS on March 8, 2013, and received many honors for his ALS work, including a nomination with Frates for "Person of the Year" by Time magazine. "Pat fought ALS with positivity and bravery and inspired all around him," the ALS Association said. "Those of us who knew him are devastated but grateful for all he did to advance the fight against ALS." (Read more ice bucket challenge stories.)

