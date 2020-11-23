 
There's More Good Vaccine News

Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has average effectiveness of 70%
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 23, 2020 2:45 AM CST

(Newser) – Another COVID-19 vaccine trial is reporting positive news: The vaccine developed by British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford is "highly effective" at preventing disease, the pharma giant says in a statement. The vaccine was found to have an average effectiveness of 70%, CNBC reports, with one of the two dosing regimens that were tested having an efficacy rate of 90%. Among those who got the vaccine, no hospitalizations or severe cases of COVID-19 were reported, the AP reports. It's the third vaccine since last week to report heartening results. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

