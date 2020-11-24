(Newser) – The Dow hit 30,000 for the first time on Tuesday. The index eclipsed the mark in morning trading, and the Wall Street Journal reports that Monday's shift toward an orderly White House transition was a big factor. "This is very positive," says Luc Filip of SYZ Private Banking. "That would relieve some of the uncertainties that have been weighing on the market over the past two to three weeks." CNBC notes that continued hopeful news about a COVID vaccine, even with surging cases, also is boosting the market. The Dow was up more than 400 points, or more than 1.4%. The benchmark S&P 500 also was up about 1%. (Read more stock market stories.)