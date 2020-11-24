New Member of Congress Might Carry a Glock

(Newser) – Lauren Boebert is not installed in the Capitol yet as a member of Congress, but she's already asked if she can bring her gun. The Colorado Republican, who was elected this month, often wears a Glock pistol on her hip. Boebert made the inquiry during freshman orientation, the AP reports. Her office said she won't be discussing the issue publicly. Boebert, who owns a restaurant in Rifle with a gun theme, defeated a five-term lawmaker, Rep. Scott Tipton, in the primary. "I think we need more common sense and more citizen-led legislature," Boebert said after her election this month, per KCNC. Carrying weapons in the Capitol or on its grounds is one of those things that's permitted for members of Congress but not the rest of us. It's not clear how many lawmakers actually do so.

But there are rules, even for lawmakers, that trump the District of Columbia's laws. Members of Congress have to store their weapon safely, though there's no enforcement. They're not supposed to bring guns into the House chamber, but "no one checks," says California Democratic Rep Jared Huffman, and members don't have to go through security screening. "Members could have a loaded AK47 sitting on their desk, and no one would ever do anything about it," says Huffman. He's run into opposition trying to outlaw the practice in the past and said he won't try again this term. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, defended allowing members to carry. "As soon as you leave the Capitol property, you are a target," he said. (Read more guns stories.)

