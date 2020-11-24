Here Are the Top Grammy Nominees

(Newser)
Beyoncé’s anthem about Black pride scored multiple Grammy nominations Tuesday, making her the leading contender with nine. She picked up song and record of the year bids with “Black Parade,” which she released on Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free. Beyoncé’s domination this year came as a surprise since the singer did not release a new album. Other surprises, well snubs, include pop star the Weeknd being shut out despite having a No. 1 album. Luke Combs, who dominated the country charts and set records on streaming services this year, was also surprisingly shut out of nominations. A list of nominees in some of the top categories at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, per the AP:
- Album of the year: “Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko; “Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Black Pumas; “Everyday Life,” Coldplay; “Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier; “Women In Music Pt. III,” HAIM; “Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa; “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone; “folklore,” Taylor Swift.
- Record of the year: “Black Parade,” Beyoncé; “Colors,” Black Pumas; “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch; “Say So,” Doja Cat; “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish; “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa; “Circles,” Post Malone; “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé.