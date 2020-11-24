Pennsylvania Just Certified Its Results

(Newser) – Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, the governor said Tuesday, per the AP. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, tweeted that the Pennsylvania State Department certified the results: "As required by federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris." President Trump, who lost the state's 20 electoral votes to Biden, has made Pennsylvania a centerpiece of his unsuccessful legal attempts to invalidate the election results.

Under the count certified by Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, Biden defeated Trump in the state by 80,555 votes, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer, with a tally of 3,458,229 to 3,377,674. (Trump's legal team was still making its case in Pennsylvania as of Monday.)