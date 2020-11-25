2020's Latest Gift: a Drunk Squirrel

(Newser) – It's 2020, so of course drunks squirrels are a thing. Specifically in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, where Katy Morlok filmed an extremely dazed-looking squirrel repeatedly lean waaaaaay back and then jerk forward, as if to catch his balance. The animal's condition was all Morlok's fault. She tells Fox 9 that she put an old pear from her fridge in her garden for wildlife. The squirrel, which she refers to as Lil Red, scampered away with it so she put out more. But then he returned, and upon seeing his behavior she realized the pears "were so old, I bet they fermented."

She snatched up the pears that were left, and Lil Red apparently ended up no worse for the wear the next day. Morlok tells CBS Minnesota, "I was so worried about him all night, and in the morning I was watching for him and there he was, he came, and he was eating his hangover breakfast of corn and, you know, birdseeds." (Read more strange stuff stories.)

