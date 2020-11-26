Mayor Was Traveling for Holiday as He Advised Residents Not to Travel

(Newser) – The mayor of Denver, Colorado, was one of many officials urging residents of his city not to travel for Thanksgiving—but it turns out he himself is, yes, you guessed it, traveling for Thanksgiving. "My wife and my daughter have been in Mississippi, where my daughter recently took a job," Michael Hancock posted in a series of tweets explaining that, while the family's "traditional multi-household" celebration was in fact canceled, he had still made his own travel plans. "As the holiday approached, I decided it would be safer for me to travel to see them than to have two family members travel back to Denver," he wrote. "I apologize to the residents of Denver who see my decision as conflicting with the guidance to stay at home for all but essential travel."

story continues below

KUSA reports Hancock flew to Mississippi Wednesday, and that just half an hour before his flight, his account tweeted a message about avoiding travel for the holiday weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also recently emailed city staff noting that anyone who travels outside the state will need to quarantine for two weeks upon their return, and that if they can't work from home, they will need to use paid time off to do so. The president of Denver's city council says in a statement that she expects the mayor to comply with his own directive and quarantine upon his return. Fox 31 reports that hundreds of people responded with frustration to Hancock's tweets, and the Denver Post is among the outlets pointing to Hancock's "hypocrisy" and speaking to health experts who decried his decision. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

