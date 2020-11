In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, left, joins his partner, Marlon Reis, in acknowledging the crowd after Polis took the oath of office during the inauguration ceremony in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, Pool)

In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, left, joins his partner, Marlon Reis, in acknowledging the crowd after Polis took the oath of office during the inauguration ceremony in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, Pool)