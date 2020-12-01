Another Mysterious Monolith Appears

(Newser) – Days after Utah's mysterious monolith disappeared, a very similar one has appeared elsewhere. This hollow, triangular, 13-foot monolith, which Sky News reports "bear[s] a close resemblance" to the one found in Utah, was found on Batca Doamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamt, facing a mountain known locally as "Holy Mountain" and considered one of the country's seven wonders, according to the Mirror. Vice says it's "almost identical" to the Utah one, which was about the same height and also shiny and metallic. Local officials say it's on private property in a protected archaeological site—not far from the city's oldest historical monument, the Petrodava Dacian Fortress—and it's not yet clear how it got there, TMZ reports. (Read more strange stuff stories.)