Giuliani Dismisses Report About a Pardon as 'Lies'

(Newser) – Rudy Giuliani dismissed a New York Times report Tuesday that he had talked with President Trump about receiving a pardon. "#FakeNews NYT lies again," Giuliani wrote on Twitter. "Never had the discussion they falsely attribute to an anonymous source. Hard to keep up with all their lies." The Times said Trump and his personal lawyer discussed the possibility last week, attributing the information to two people who were told about the conversation. The Times did not name the two people. Federal prosecutors have been looking into Giuliani's activities, Politico reports, and his involvement in Ukraine has received attention.

Giuliani's statement was more definitive than those of his spokesperson and lawyer. "He’s not concerned about this investigation, because he didn’t do anything wrong and that’s been our position from Day 1," Robert Costello told the Hill. "It is just another false attack." The former New York mayor's spokesperson told the Times that Giuliani "cannot comment on any discussions that he has with his client." On Monday, Fox News host Sean Hannity advised Trump over the air to pardon himself, his family, and "anybody that he wants to." (More pardons are reportedly on the way.)

