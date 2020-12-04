Hawaii Boaters Warned After Ship Loses 1.9K Containers

(Newser) – A cargo ship en route to Long Beach, California, from China lost almost 2,000 containers in a violent storm this week—more than the entire industry loses at sea in a typical year. The Coast Guard has warned Hawaii mariners about the approximately 1,900 lost containers, 40 of which are believed to hold dangerous cargo, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports. The Japanese-flagged ONE Apus was around 1,800 miles northwest of Hawaii when it encountered gale-force winds and large swells that caused the containers to become dislodged, reports Reuters.

The ship abandoned its original course and is now "proceeding in a westerly direction towards Japan with plans to seek a suitable port to right unstable containers, assess any damages, and determine the exact numbers of containers lost," the shipping company said in a statement, per the Loadstar. The World Shipping Council said this year that an average of 1,382 containers were lost at sea yearly over the last 12 years. The One Apus' loss in the Pacific is the biggest container loss since the MOL Comfort sank off the coast of Yemen in 2013 with 4,293 containers aboard. (Read more shipping stories.)

