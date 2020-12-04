(Newser) – An Aussie woman says she'll never wear her Sarah Jessica Parker perfume again, at least not while she's out for a run, after a frightening incident with a resident kangaroo over the weekend. Tracy Noonan tells the 3AW Breakfast radio program she was jogging Saturday in the Melbourne suburb of Beaconsfield when she spotted a kangaroo—a not uncommon sight for her while on her runs, per PerthNow. This kangaroo was different, however, following along with her as she ran. Then, suddenly, the kangaroo leaped over a fence separating it from Noonan. "That’s when I started to panic and thought, 'What is this kangaroo doing?'" Noonan told 7News. As she turned her back on the stalkery marsupial and covered her head, Noonan says she "felt a massive thump in the middle of my back" as the kangaroo knocked her down, per 3AW.

“I turned around and it was actually just standing over the top of me," she notes. Noonan says she hurled rocks at it and ran to a nearby home, where the kangaroo stood outside for 20 minutes, watching her through a window. "The kangaroo was waiting for me," she says. "It was something out of a horror movie. ... I thought, 'Oh, my God, this kangaroo is going to kill me." Noonan says she had to be driven home, apparently by the house's residents. A local ranger later told Noonan that her Sarah Jessica Parker brand perfume likely attracted the kangaroo. As for why Noonan doused herself in the SJP scent before going out for a sweaty run, she says: "It was early in the morning and I was fumbling around for deodorant and that was all I could find." She promises she wasn't trying to lure any roos her way. (Read more kangaroo attack stories.)

