12-Year-Old Drives Family Car From NYC to Delaware

(Newser) – A 12-year-old New York City boy's joy ride lasted for more than 100 miles, New York police say. The NYPD says it got a call about a missing 12-year-old and 7-year-old (his female cousin, per amNY), who allegedly took a Range Rover belonging to one of their parents Monday morning, NBC New York reports. They set out from Queens around 10am, and cops found them more than four hours later after they tried to use a family credit card at a rest stop and police were pinged. That rest stop was near the New Jersey/Delaware border, and police caught up with the kids at a toll plaza on the Delaware side after they crossed a bridge and arrived there. The investigation is ongoing, and the children's motives are not yet clear. They have been reunited with their family.