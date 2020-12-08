(Newser) – "I do not willingly back down from a fight," says billionaire Bill Gross, who's engaged in a legal battle with his Laguna Beach neighbor over a $1 million lawn sculpture. But even the Pimco co-founder says he's had enough of this "petty" disagreement amid a pandemic, per the Los Angeles Times. He's called for an end to hostilities, with future legal costs to be donated to charity. His nemesis's response: No way. Coverage:



Tech entrepreneur Mark Towfiq, 56, claims he had no issue with the sculpture—a 22-foot-long, 10-foot-high glass design—when Gross and his partner, former pro tennis player Amy Schwartz, installed it outside his window last year. But then protective netting was added this year, blocking Towfiq's ocean view, per the Washington Post.

Towfiq filed a complaint with the city, which informed Gross that he lacked the proper permits for the structure and netting, per the Times. Towfiq argues Gross has had it out for him since then. He complains Gross is harassing him by playing loud music at all hours, including the Gilligan's Island theme song on repeat.