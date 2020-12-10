Mall Santa Allegedly Exposes Himself to Teen in Breakroom

(Newser) – Police in Milford, Conn., arrested a mall Santa on Monday for allegedly exposing himself to a teenaged co-worker. Prince Carter, 45, faces charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor, per the Hartford Courant. Carter is said to have grabbed and hugged the teen during the alleged incident, which took place in a breakroom at the Connecticut Post Mall, the New Haven Register reports. The victim called 911, according to reports. Carter, who was held on $25,000 bond, is no longer welcome on mall property.

In other mall Santa news, a man portraying the St. Nick at an Illinois shopping center brought a 4-year-old boy to tears when he said he would not bring the lad a Nerf gun for Christmas. “Nope. No guns,” the Santa at the Harlem Irving Plaza Mall said upon hearing the boy’s request, the Hill reports. “I had to watch my sweet little boy fight back tears because Santa told him 'no' because of his own personal beliefs,” the boy’s mother wrote on Facebook. The mall sent another Santa to the boy’s house the next day to deliver a Nerf gun, per KTVU. (Read more Santa Claus stories.)

