(Newser) – Think space travel is just too slow? Well, good news: Astronomers say they've uncovered a "true celestial autobahn" of invisible interactions that move objects along—and might just speed up our own space exploration, Science Alert reports. The research hinges on gravitational regions called "manifolds," which exist between orbital bodies like a planet and the sun. NASA missions already rely on these regions, but it now seems manifolds have an "unexpected ornamental structure" that enables objects to pick up speed, per Phys.org. They can apparently cross the solar system in mere decades, a lot faster than the hundreds of thousands or millions of years one usually finds in Solar System dynamics.

The most powerful effects are linked to Jupiter's gravitational forces—which can send asteroids and comets to Neptune in less than 10 years and to 100 AU (or astronomical units) in under a century, per Sci-News. "It should come as no surprise that Jupiter can induce large-scale transport on decadal time scales, as space missions have been specifically designed for Jupiter-assisted transport, with the flybys of Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 being cardinal examples," the authors say. "Yet, their widespread influence on natural celestial bodies has been largely undervalued and unexplored." They say more research could "provide deeper insight" into "transport" across the solar system. (This solstice will provide a sight not seen since the Middle Ages.)

