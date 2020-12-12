Case Gets Worse Against Netflix Star

(Newser) – The case against Cheer star Jerry Harris just got a lot worse. A new seven-count indictment accuses Harris, 21, of incidents involving four underage youths—including one in which he allegedly went from Texas to Florida in 2019 with the goal of having sex with a 15-year-old, CNN reports. NBC News notes that he was hit with four counts of using, persuading, inducing, and enticing a minor "to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct." In September, the Netflix docu-series star was charged with producing child pornography after allegedly soliciting and receiving explicit videos and photos on Snapchat from minors.

The case "was made possible because our clients' mother initially had the courage to report Harris to the FBI and provided evidentiary proof of the manipulation, sexual harassment, abuse, and exploitation that her sons had suffered," lawyers for two of the victims said in a statement. "We urge the authorities to undertake a thorough investigation of the United States All-Star Federation, Varsity Spirit, and Cheer Athletics to determine which of their executives, employees, and representatives could have stopped Harris’ abuse and failed to do so." Attorneys for Harris have no comment yet, but a rep said in September that "we categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager." (Read more sexual abuse stories.)

