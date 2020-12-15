Toddler Abandoned at Goodwill Donation Center

(Newser) – A heartbreaking story out of Mississippi, where police say a man dropped a two-year-old boy off at a Goodwill donation outlet Monday morning. Southaven police were called to the scene, where they discovered the abandoned toddler along with a bag of clothes and a note saying his mother could no longer take care of him, the Commercial Appeal and Fox 13 report. A number of tips ultimately led to the arrest of at least one suspect in Memphis, Tennessee, in the afternoon.

The boy is in the care of Mississippi Child Protective Services. "We would like to thank all of the citizens who showed concern for the child, rest assured he is well, and being taken care of and will be re-united with family when CPS determines this is proper," authorities said in a statement.


