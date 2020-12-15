Is Die Hard a Christmas Movie? Americans Have Spoken

(Newser) – It's the debate everyone loves to have: Is Die Hard a holiday film? The action takes place during a Christmas party Bruce Willis' character is attending, but the star has previously weighed in with his opinion that no, that doesn't make the movie a Christmas flick. It turns out America largely agrees with him: In a new YouGov survey, 44% of the 1,500 adults polled say nope while 34% insist that it is. (For what it's worth, the writer of the film is with the latter camp.) Among those who've actually seen the movie, the margin is 51% on the "not a Christmas movie" side versus 39% on the "oh yes it is" side. Full results here. (Read more Bruce Willis stories.)