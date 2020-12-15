Complaint: 'Trusted Voice' Ordered No Masks at Party

(Newser) – Caterers are used to requests, but a vendor in Tennessee has filed a complaint after being told of a condition for serving Dave Ramsey's Christmas party. Workers were to wear no masks or gloves, the financial expert's company told the caterer, so they wouldn't "scare those in attendance." A Franklin city official confirmed that a complaint was filed by the vendor last week, NBC News reports, adding that Ramsey Solutions executives denied having any such ban at the party. The caterer declined the job, but another vendor who worked the event Saturday said he and most of the other vendors decided to wear a mask and gloves anyway. But he said 95% of the guests did not, per WSMV. "I mean, it was disheartening," the vendor said. "This year, I haven't been around anything quite that egregious."

Images on social media showed partiers dancing with headsets on at a silent disco and gathering at a mock casino—with few wearing masks. One vendor said there were at least 1,000 people there, with "abolutely no" social distancing evident, per the Huffington Post. Ramsey, who bills himself as "America's most trusted voice on money and business," and his company have declined to comment about the "Boots & BBQ" party. An Instagram poster who said he works for Ramsey Solutions wrote "We refuse to operate in fear." The county's mask mandate exempts private events. Ramsey has complained about pandemic restrictions on his radio show, and his company does not require that masks be worn at its offices. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

