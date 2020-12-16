Man Sues After Photo Appears in Movie for 1 Second

(Newser) – A businessman who argued that his reputation and business were damaged when his photo briefly appeared in Ben Affleck movie The Accountant has been awarded $30,000 by a judge in Spain. The Moroccan man, who lives in Spain, had sought $300,000 from Warner Bros., saying he was entitled to a share of the 2016 movie's box office takings, the Guardian reports. The man's photo appeared in the movie for around a second under the label "Suspected Gambino family associates." The film studio said the photo was taken from an FBI arrest warrant issued for the man in 2004 in connection with computer fraud.

story continues below

The judge—who noted that the man had spent time in prison—said the claimant had failed to prove that he suffered financially from the use of his image, but it had still been used without his consent. "Bear in mind that even if we’re dealing with a work of cinematic fiction, the claimant is not a professional actor who would lose nothing by playing a criminal character, but instead a person beyond the world of art and thus someone very affected by how he is represented and how his image is used," the judge said, per the Guardian. "It’s also well known that many actors and actresses are reluctant to play criminal or villainous characters." (Read more Warner Bros. stories.)

