Georgia Babysitter Charged in Death of 2-Year-Old

(Newser) – A Georgia woman accused in the death of a toddler she was babysitting made Internet searches for "what type of person enjoys abusing other people’s children" and "what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that's not yours," CBS News reports. Kirstie Flood, 29, faces a host of charges, including felony murder, malice murder, and cruelty to children, in connection to the death of the 2-year-old, the Sandy Springs Police Department said in a statement. While police did not identify the child, WSB-TV confirmed that the victim was Fallon Fridley of Smyrna. "She was just the light of my life, the love of my life," mother Kristen Fridley tells the network, adding that she has been close friends with Flood for five years.

story continues below

Responding to a medical call at an apartment on Dec. 9, officers found Fallon unresponsive, according to reports. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Flood claimed that the child had hit her head on a slide while at a park and never woke up. However, an autopsy showed that "she suffered severe injuries that resulted in her death," per the police statement. Kristen Fridley tells WSB-TV. "It's like this evil was in front of my face for years and I never saw it." But friends of Flood say they are in disbelief: "She loves children. Her children are her whole world," one tells the outlet. "She posts about her children every single day. She's an amazing mom. She would never hurt a child." A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Fridley family. (Read more child murder stories.)

