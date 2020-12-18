(Newser) – A family feud between Kobe Bryant's widow and her own mom has accusations of broken promises and extortion flying. Sofia Laine, who filed a 48-page lawsuit against 38-year-old Vanessa Bryant, has claimed that she toiled away for years as the Bryants' "personal assistant and nanny," and that Kobe had long vowed to "take care" of her for the rest of her life, per the Los Angeles Times. Laine's complaint accuses her daughter of taking "each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe's promises" after the NBA star died in a helicopter crash in January along with the Bryants' 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Vanessa Bryant is now speaking out about the "frivolous, disgraceful, and unimaginably hurtful" suit, accusing Laine of trying to "extort a financial windfall" from her family despite long providing for her mother, even after Laine publicly trashed her.

According to Bryant, the 68-year-old is trying to claim back payments of $96 per hour for working as a nanny for the Bryants' four daughters for the last 18 years, putting in 12-hour days. Bryant forcefully counters that, saying she has always been a stay-at-home mom, that she and Kobe were the "full-time caregivers" for their four kids, and that Laine simply watched the girls "from time to time" as grandparents often do, per People. Bryant adds in her statement that Laine "has no regard for how this is affecting my children and me," and that she and Kobe "never discouraged or kept her from providing for herself." As for how Kobe himself may have responded to this situation? "My husband never promised my mother anything, and he would be so disappointed in her behavior and lack of empathy," Bryant says. (Read more Vanessa Bryant stories.)

