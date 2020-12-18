 
In Minnesota, a Showdown Between the State and a Bar

Minnesota has sued Alibi Drinkery and ordered it to stop serving patrons indoors
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 18, 2020 12:08 PM CST

(Newser) – Another high-profile fight is taking place between a business trying to operate as usual amid the pandemic despite orders to curtail services. This time it's in Minnesota, where Democratic Gov. Tim Walz this week ordered bars and restaurants to cease offering indoor dining through Jan. 11. Coverage:

  • The bar: Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville is refusing to comply with the governor's order, reports the Star Tribune. Patrons, most of them maskless, continued to pack the place Wednesday and Thursday. "At the end of the day, all we want is our business open," says co-owner Lisa Monet Zarza. "People are out in numbers because they want to support us."
  • The threat: State Attorney General Keith Ellison sued the bar Thursday, reports KARE 11. The bar "proudly announced its dangerous decision to increase the risk of community spread of COVID-19 in its community, recording multiple videos of its violations and promising to pack more people into enclosed indoor spaces in a period where the virus is still spreading," says a statement from Ellison's office, per the Star Tribune. Alibi faces the suspension of its liquor license and fines of up to $25,000 per violation. A second establishment sued by the state went back to curbside service Thursday.

