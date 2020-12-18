A Snowplow Buried His Car in 4 Feet of Snow. He Was Still in It

(Newser) – A man trapped in his car for 10 hours under almost 4 feet of snow almost didn't get found, save for the efforts of a persistent police officer. USA Today and NBC News report that Tioga County authorities in upstate New York received a series of 911 calls Wednesday night from Kevin Kresen, who told them he'd run off the road in Owego during this week's winter snowstorm, which buried the Binghamton area in more than 40 inches of snow. Per a New York State Police release, when Sgt. Jason Cawley asked dispatchers the next day if any emergency calls still needed addressing, they mentioned the multiple calls from Kresen, informing Cawley that law enforcement had searched the area the calls appeared to originate from but came up empty.

That's when Cawley headed over to State Route 17C himself, looking for any sign of a stranded driver. He finally pulled over when he saw what he thought were mailboxes peeking out from under the snow, hoping to get a gauge for the addresses he was near. That's when, per the release, "while digging, he hit the windshield of a car." Inside was Kresen, who told Cawley a snowplow had inadvertently buried him under almost 4 feet of snow, and that he'd been stuck there for 10 hours without heat. Kresen was taken to a Binghamton hospital, where he was found to be suffering from frostbite and hypothermia. (Read more rescue stories.)

