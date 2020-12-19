Man Throws Drink at Worker—Then, a 'Blessing'

(Newser) – Working at a fast food drive-thru can test your faith in humanity—just ask Bryanna, who works at a McDonald's in suburban Atlanta. An angry customer hurled a drink at Bryanna on Dec. 4, leaving her soaked and sobbing, Today reports. But that act of aggression ended up proving to Bryanna, who is pregnant, that "there's still some good people out there," she tells CNN. The good person she's referring to is Feroza Syed, a real estate broker who was in the drive-thru line and witnessed the man throwing the drink. "I've never seen anyone behave that way … but especially to do that with everything that's going on was just awful," Syed tells Today. Syed gave Bryanna a $20 tip and offered to call the police. She later recounted the incident on Facebook, getting hundreds of reactions and comments.

The robust response sparked an idea: She asked her Facebook friends and followers to donate money to Bryanna, telling Today she was hoping to raise enough for Bryanna to "buy something nice or get her hair done or something." Within 24 hours, the effort raised $1,700, mostly from small donations in the $5-to-$20 range. Syed then connected with Bryanna and gave her the money. "I don't want the misconception that she needed it," says Syed. "It was something we did out of the kindness of our heart to make somebody have a good day after a bad situation." In a Facebook follow-up, Syed shared Bryanna's Cash App handle so people can donate directly to her. Syed also helped set up an online baby registry for Bryanna. "She has been a blessing," Bryanna says. (Good things also happen at drive-thrus.)

