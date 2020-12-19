7-Year-Old Boy Saves Little Sister From House Fire

(Newser) – Meet Eli Davidson, a 7-year-old boy who saved his sister this week from a house fire. "I was scared but I didn't want my sister to die," he tells WVLT. His mother, Nicole Davidson, says she woke up Tuesday night to find their house on fire in New Tazewell, Tennessee. She managed to escape with her husband Chris and two boys, but their 22-month-old daughter was trapped by flames in the living room. "(Chris) grabbed the fire extinguisher trying to buy me time to get the kids, and I grabbed the boys because they were closest to the fire," says Nicole, who, like Chris, is a former firefighter. Once they got outside, Nicole says her husband boosted Eli to climb through a window and find his little sister.

"Dad busted the window and then I said, 'I can't do it,' like two times, and then I said, 'I got her dad,'" says Eli. With flames consuming the house, Eli managed to get inside, find his sister, and hand her to his dad out the window, per WHIO. "It's okay to be scared, but you're brave inside and you can do it when you want to," Eli tells ABC 7. Fire officials say the home is a loss, but the whole family survived. It appears to have been an electrical fire. (Read more house fire stories.)

