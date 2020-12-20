FDA Has French Dressing, Cherry Pie in Crosshairs

(Newser) – The Food and Drug Administration has made the stripping away of rules that have governed the content and quality of certain foodstuffs a priority under the Trump administration, and some odd targets appear to be at the top of the list as Washington prepares to transition to a President Biden. Namely: French dressing and frozen cherry pie. It may seem unlikely for the agency also charged with ensuring our lifesaving medications are safe and effective to go poking around in salad toppings, but NBC News reports it's done just that. “The standard does not appear necessary to ensure that the product meets consumer expectations,” the agency said in the statement about French dressing. “The FDA has tentatively concluded that it is no longer necessary to promote honest and fair dealing in the interest of consumers.”

Specifically, those rules dictate exactly what can and cannot go into French dressing—and the FDA says they've outlasted their usefulness after decades on the books. The agency announced the proposal Friday in response to a petition from the aptly named Association for Dressings and Sauces, per Fox News. The move came soon after a similar proposal was announced regarding frozen cherry pie, one that would allow makers to include more additives like sugar, other types of fruit, or fewer cherries, according to Newsweek. Former Commissioner Scott Gottlieb personally lauded the cherry pie proposal, which had its origins under his leadership. "The American people are free," he tweeted Thursday, to add "extra fruit, sugar, and make the crust especially thick." (Read more FDA stories.)

