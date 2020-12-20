 
X

20 Good Things Happened This Year, Honest

As if the new coronavirus vaccines weren't enough, drive-ins are back
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 20, 2020 11:15 AM CST

(Newser) – The editorial page of the Washington Post has an annual tradition of compiling a list of the good things that happened that year. Finding 16 positive things that happened in 2016, or 17 in 2017, was easier than finding 20 things for 2020—even without a pandemic. But the Post met deadline, even coming up the bonus development of a panda birth at the National Zoo. Some may feel a little strained, including good things that were only made necessary by horrific events. Still, this year, we'll take the positive where we can find it. Here's a sampling:

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X