20 Good Things Happened This Year, Honest

(Newser)
The editorial page of the Washington Post has an annual tradition of compiling a list of the good things that happened that year. Finding 16 positive things that happened in 2016, or 17 in 2017, was easier than finding 20 things for 2020—even without a pandemic. But the Post met deadline, even coming up the bonus development of a panda birth at the National Zoo. Some may feel a little strained, including good things that were only made necessary by horrific events. Still, this year, we'll take the positive where we can find it. Here's a sampling: