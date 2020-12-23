8-Year-Old Shot With BB Gun Dies

(Newser) – Two children were shooting BB guns at targets when tragedy struck Sunday, leaving an 8-year-old dead. Police responded to a home in North Carolina's Alexander County to find the victim and a 7-year-old had been shooting BB or pellet guns when the older boy was accidentally hit in the chest, per a release. He later died at a hospital, per the Charlotte Observer. The father of one of the boys had been supervising but briefly went to check on another child when the 8-year-old dashed in front of the 7-year-old's barrel just as the younger boy pulled the trigger, aimed at a target, WBTV reports. Charges are not expected. (Read more North Carolina stories.)