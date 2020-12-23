Fashion Designer's Son Falls From Ski Lift

(Newser) – Fashion designer Rachel Zoe is spending a lot of time "simply just star[ing]" at her 9-year-old son after a terrifying incident over the weekend. Skyler was skiing with his family Sunday when he fell 40 feet from a ski lift, Zoe shared via an Instagram story Monday, per CBS News. She says the fall "could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw Sky wasn't on from the start and [husband Rodger Berman] screaming to stop the lift." Miraculously, the boy survived, thanks in part to the ski patrol hurriedly placing a mat in the spot they judged he was going to fall. Sky was seen in the story walking around his hospital room, saying he's "kind of hurting but I'm alright." The family, which also includes a son just turned 7, may have been in Colorado, per People. (Read more Rachel Zoe stories.)